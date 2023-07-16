MagazineBuy Print

Australia retains Women’s Ashes despite Sciver-Brunt century

Victory gave Australia an unassailable 8-6 points lead in the multi-format series, with the most England can now hope for is to end all square at 8-8 by winning the final ODI.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 22:52 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
So close yet so far: England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt could only manage a single against Jess Jonassen to be 111 not out as Australia won the contest.
So close yet so far: England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt could only manage a single against Jess Jonassen to be 111 not out as Australia won the contest. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

So close yet so far: England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt could only manage a single against Jess Jonassen to be 111 not out as Australia won the contest. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia retained the Women’s Ashes with a thrilling three-run win over England in the second one-day international at Southampton despite an unbeaten hundred from home batter Nat Sciver-Brunt.

England, set 283 to win, finished agonisingly short on 279-7 when, with five needed for victory off the last ball, Sciver-Brunt could only manage a single against Jess Jonassen to be 111 not out.

Victory gave Australia an unassailable 8-6 points lead in the multi-format series, with the most England can now hope for is to end all square at 8-8 by winning the third and final ODI in Taunton on Tuesday.

But even if the series is shared, holders Australia will still retain the Ashes.

Key to its success at Hampshire’s headquarters on Sunday was the last over of their innings when Georgia Wareham smashed 26 runs off England quick Lauren Bell.

Double white-ball world champion Australia, victorious in the lone Test of the Ashes, had been 6-0 ahead before England rallied with three wins in a row -- taking two of the three Twenty20s and the first ODI -- to level the series at 6-6.

But Australia’s narrow win on Sunday left England still looking for its first Ashes series win since 2014.

