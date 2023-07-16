England Women and Australia Women will lock horns in the second One-Day International of the Women’s Ashes 2023 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.
The multi-format series is level with both teams tied on six points each. Australia just needs to win one game to retain the Ashes while England will need to win both the remaining ODIs to reclaim the Ashes.
The host pulled off an incredible win in the second ODI and ended Australia’s 15-match unbeaten run in the format. Captain Heather Knight led from the front with an unbeaten 75 and Kate Cross helped finish off the 264-run chase with a late cameo of 19 off 20 balls.
While England is likely to fied an unchanged team for the second game on Sunday, Australia could bring in all-rounder Kim Garth in place of Annabel Sutherland, who conceded 23 runs in two overs and was dismissed for a duck in the first game.
ENG-W VS AUS-W 2ND ODI PREDICTED XI
ENGLAND WOMEN
AUSTRALIA WOMEN
ENG-W VS AUS-W 2ND ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND WOMEN
AUSTRALIA WOMEN
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ENG-W VS AUS-W 2ND ODI LIVE?
The second ODI between England Women and Australia Women will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 3:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 5: West Zone 220/9; Sai Kishore removes tail
- WATCH | UTT highlights: Goa Challengers beats Dabang Delhi TTC
- ENG-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI, Women’s Ashes 2023: England Women vs Australia Women Predicted XI, squads
- INDW vs BANW 1st ODI Live Score: Bangladesh 40/2 (15.1); Rain stops play before India takes two quick wickets
- LeBron James will return to jersey No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE