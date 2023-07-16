ENG-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI, Women’s Ashes 2023: England Women vs Australia Women Predicted XI, squads

England Women and Australia Women will lock horns in the second One-Day International of the Women’s Ashes 2023 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

The multi-format series is level with both teams tied on six points each. Australia just needs to win one game to retain the Ashes while England will need to win both the remaining ODIs to reclaim the Ashes.

The host pulled off an incredible win in the second ODI and ended Australia’s 15-match unbeaten run in the format. Captain Heather Knight led from the front with an unbeaten 75 and Kate Cross helped finish off the 264-run chase with a late cameo of 19 off 20 balls.

While England is likely to fied an unchanged team for the second game on Sunday, Australia could bring in all-rounder Kim Garth in place of Annabel Sutherland, who conceded 23 runs in two overs and was dismissed for a duck in the first game.

ENG-W VS AUS-W 2ND ODI PREDICTED XI ENGLAND WOMEN Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell. AUSTRALIA WOMEN Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

ENG-W VS AUS-W 2ND ODI DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPER Alyssa Healy BATTERS Beth Mooney, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont ALL-ROUNDERS Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey BOWLERS Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Jonassen, Lauren Bell Team Composition: ENG-W 6:5 AUS-W Credits Left: 7.0

THE SQUADS ENGLAND WOMEN Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong. AUSTRALIA WOMEN Alyssa Healy (wk) (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ENG-W VS AUS-W 2ND ODI LIVE?

The second ODI between England Women and Australia Women will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 3:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.