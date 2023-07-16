MagazineBuy Print

ENG-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI, Women’s Ashes 2023: England Women vs Australia Women Predicted XI, squads

ENG-W VS AUS-W, Women’s Ashes 2023: Here are the fantasy picks, match predictions and predicted XIs for the second ODI between England Women and Australia Women in Southampton on Sunday.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 11:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Heather Knight celebrates after winning the second ODI.
England's Heather Knight celebrates after winning the second ODI. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Heather Knight celebrates after winning the second ODI. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England Women and Australia Women will lock horns in the second One-Day International of the Women’s Ashes 2023 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

The multi-format series is level with both teams tied on six points each. Australia just needs to win one game to retain the Ashes while England will need to win both the remaining ODIs to reclaim the Ashes.

The host pulled off an incredible win in the second ODI and ended Australia’s 15-match unbeaten run in the format. Captain Heather Knight led from the front with an unbeaten 75 and Kate Cross helped finish off the 264-run chase with a late cameo of 19 off 20 balls.

While England is likely to fied an unchanged team for the second game on Sunday, Australia could bring in all-rounder Kim Garth in place of Annabel Sutherland, who conceded 23 runs in two overs and was dismissed for a duck in the first game.

ENG-W VS AUS-W 2ND ODI PREDICTED XI
ENGLAND WOMEN
Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.
AUSTRALIA WOMEN
Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.
ENG-W VS AUS-W 2ND ODI DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
Alyssa Healy
BATTERS
Beth Mooney, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey
BOWLERS
Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Jonassen, Lauren Bell
Team Composition: ENG-W 6:5 AUS-W Credits Left: 7.0
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND WOMEN
Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong.
AUSTRALIA WOMEN
Alyssa Healy (wk) (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ENG-W VS AUS-W 2ND ODI LIVE?

The second ODI between England Women and Australia Women will be telecast LIVE on the  Sony Sports Network at 3:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the  SonyLIV app and website.

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

