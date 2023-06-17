Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: Khawaja hits maiden Test century in England, leads Australia’s fightback

Australia recovered to 311-5 at stumps on the second day of this five-match series, with opening batsman Khawaja 126 not out and wicketkeeper Alex Carey unbeaten on 52 in an unbroken stand of 91.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 23:42 IST , Birmingham - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Usman Khawaja acknowledges the applause after scoring an unbeaten century against England on Day two of the first Ashes Test in Birmingham on Saturday.
Usman Khawaja acknowledges the applause after scoring an unbeaten century against England on Day two of the first Ashes Test in Birmingham on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Usman Khawaja acknowledges the applause after scoring an unbeaten century against England on Day two of the first Ashes Test in Birmingham on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Usman Khawaja ended his decade-long wait for a maiden Test hundred in England as he led an Australia recovery in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Australia was struggling at 67-3 after Stuart Broad struck twice in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne before England captain Ben Stokes captured the prize wicket of star batsman Steve Smith.

But, Australia recovered to 311-5 at stumps on the second day of this five-match series, with opening batsman Khawaja 126 not out and wicketkeeper Alex Carey unbeaten on 52 in an unbroken stand of 91.

ALSO READ
ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Format, rules, squads, schedule

That still left Australia 82 runs behind England’s first-innings 393-8 declared built on Joe Root’s 118 not out.

Australia captain Pat Cummins insisted his recently-crowned World Test champions had no need to emulate England’s ultra-aggressive ‘Bazball’ style batting, saying: “Somewhere our batters might take 200 balls to get a hundred and that’s totally fine.”

His words were underlined by Khawaja’s 199-ball hundred - his 15th in Tests but seventh in 18 matches since he was recalled last year - which he completed with a late-cut four off Stokes.

Khawaja’s obdurate stay appeared to have ended when Broad bowled him for 112 in the first over with the new ball but replays revealed the veteran seamer had overstepped the crease for a marginal no-ball and Khawaja was reprieved.

Broad had earlier reduced Australia to 29-2 as he again got the better of Warner, whom he dismissed seven times during the drawn 2019 Ashes in England.

The left-hander had reached nine on an overcast morning favouring England’s quicks when he chased a wide ball from Broad and inside edged onto his stumps.

And the roars of the crowd became deafening next ball when Labuschagne, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, fell for a golden duck after edging a Broad outswinger that was brilliantly caught one-handed low down by diving wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Smith survived the hat-trick delivery but rarely looked comfortable in a 59-ball stay that didn’t feature a single boundary.

Stokes’s bowling fitness had been called into question by a longstanding left knee injury, but the lively all-rounder struck when he rapped Smith on the back foot with a nip-back ball.

The batsman’s review upheld South African umpire Marais Erasmus’s decision and Smith, whose twin centuries in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston four years ago powered Australia to a 251-run win, was out for 16.

But as the ball got older and conditions for batting eased, Khawaja and Travis Head checked England’s progress with a fourth-wicket stand of 81.

Both left-handers went after Moeen Ali, each hitting the recalled off-spinner for sixes on his Birmingham home ground.

But Stokes kept Moeen, in for the injured Jack Leach, going in what was the bowler’s first Test in nearly two years since he ‘retired’ from all red-ball cricket.

His faith was rewarded when Head, fresh from a hundred in Australia’s WTC final win over India at The Oval last week, fell for a typically brisk 50 off 63 balls after dragging a drive off Moeen to Zak Crawley at mid-wicket.

Australia’s 148-4 should have become 148-5 when Cameron Green, on a second-ball nought, charged at a sharply-turning Moeen delivery only for Bairstow to miss a clear stumping opportunity. Moeen eventually bowled Green for 38 but only after the all-rounder had put on 72 with Khawaja.

Bairstow, who made a run-a-ball 78 on Friday, also dropped Alex Carey, on 26 off occasional spinner Root, having been chosen as England’s keeper ahead of Ben Foakes - arguably a better gloveman but not as good a batsman.

Related Topics

Usman Khawaja /

Travis Head /

Stuart Broad /

Ashes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Khawaja hits maiden Test century in England, leads Australia’s fightback
    AFP
  2. Neeraj Chopra to compete in Lausanne leg of Diamond League: Organisers
    PTI
  3. Athletes at Inter-State Championships struggle as Odisha reels under heatwave
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Anjali Devi clinches gold, smashes Asian Games qualification mark in first 400m race in four years
    Aashin Prasad
  5. National Inter-State Athletics C’ships: Deeksha stuns Harmilan in 1500m; Krishan Kumar clinches gold hat-trick
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ashes 2023: Khawaja hits maiden Test century in England, leads Australia’s fightback
    AFP
  2. World Cup Qualifiers 2023: West Indies can go even lower, warns former skipper Hooper
    AFP
  3. MPL 2023: Ratnagiri pacers set up five-wicket win over Solapur
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Format, rules, squads, schedule
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes HIGHLIGHTS, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 2: Australia 311/5 (94 overs) at stumps; Khawaja hundred, Carey fifty reduce England lead to 82
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Khawaja hits maiden Test century in England, leads Australia’s fightback
    AFP
  2. Neeraj Chopra to compete in Lausanne leg of Diamond League: Organisers
    PTI
  3. Athletes at Inter-State Championships struggle as Odisha reels under heatwave
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Anjali Devi clinches gold, smashes Asian Games qualification mark in first 400m race in four years
    Aashin Prasad
  5. National Inter-State Athletics C’ships: Deeksha stuns Harmilan in 1500m; Krishan Kumar clinches gold hat-trick
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment