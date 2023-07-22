MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test: Heavy rain in Manchester delays start of Day 4, England in command

Eng vs Aus Live Score, 4th Test Day 4, Ashes 2023: Catch the Live Score, Updates, Scorecard and Highlights from the fourth Ashes Test match.

Updated : Jul 22, 2023 15:42 IST

Team Sportstar
England captain Ben Stokes takes a selfie with a fan as heavy rain delayed the start of the day's play at Old Trafford.
England captain Ben Stokes takes a selfie with a fan as heavy rain delayed the start of the day’s play at Old Trafford.
England captain Ben Stokes takes a selfie with a fan as heavy rain delayed the start of the day’s play at Old Trafford.

Hello and welcome to Live coverage of the 4th Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

  • July 22, 2023 15:39
    England Cricket confirms delayed start
  • July 22, 2023 15:33
    Start delayed due to rain

    We are in for a delayed start providing the rain stops completely and the weather clears a bit. By this time, the first ball could have been bowled but that isn’t happening.

  • July 22, 2023 15:16
    Covers firmly on

    Australia will be happier as according to reports, the rain has gotten heavier. We will keep you posted with timely updates.

  • July 22, 2023 14:53
    Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics

    Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics

    England wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow hit back at his critics following a blistering 99 not out that put his side on the verge of a famous victory in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

  • July 22, 2023 14:44
    The present scene at Old Trafford

    Old Trafford.jpg

  • July 22, 2023 14:37
    Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling

    Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling

    A hostile spell of bowling from Mark Wood helped restrict Australia to 113-4 in its second innings on day three of a thrilling fourth Ashes Test, still trailing England by 162 runs.

  • July 22, 2023 14:34
    England in command, Australia prays for rain

    Rain is there on the radar in Manchester but you never know how things will shape up. The rain gods might relent with England dictating terms and Australia facing a stiff challenge. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
