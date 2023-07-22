- July 22, 2023 15:39England Cricket confirms delayed start
- July 22, 2023 15:33Start delayed due to rain
We are in for a delayed start providing the rain stops completely and the weather clears a bit. By this time, the first ball could have been bowled but that isn’t happening.
- July 22, 2023 15:16Covers firmly on
Australia will be happier as according to reports, the rain has gotten heavier. We will keep you posted with timely updates.
- July 22, 2023 14:53Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics
- July 22, 2023 14:44The present scene at Old Trafford
- July 22, 2023 14:37Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling
- July 22, 2023 14:34England in command, Australia prays for rain
Rain is there on the radar in Manchester but you never know how things will shape up. The rain gods might relent with England dictating terms and Australia facing a stiff challenge. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.
