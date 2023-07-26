MagazineBuy Print

Warner dismisses Oval retirement rumour, eyes Ashes victory

Warner has expressed his desire to play his last Test in Sydney against Pakistan in January next year, though he wants to play on until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 12:15 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s David Warner during a nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.
Australia's David Warner during a nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s David Warner during a nets session ahead of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia opener David Warner has dismissed suggestions he and Steve Smith are going to quit Test cricket after the final Ashes contest against England begins at the Oval on Thursday.

Warner has expressed his desire to play his last Test in Sydney against Pakistan in January next year, though he wants to play on until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup.

Australia has already retained the Ashes urn, taking a 2-1 lead heading into the final game, and former England captain Michael Vaughan is among those who believe the duo could exit after the match at the Oval.

Warner, talking to reporters on the eve of the match, called it a “joke”.

“And Smithy (is retiring) too, apparently. Obviously, it’s a joke,” Warner said.

“I won’t take that too seriously... I don’t have an announcement.”

A fixture at the top of the Australian order since his debut in 2011, Warner has managed 201 runs in the ongoing Ashes series, averaging 25.12 with a top score of 66.

“I’ve probably left a few out there, but in saying that, I’ve played a lot better than what I did last time,” Warner said.

“I feel like I’m in a good space and have contributed well, and as a batting unit, we’re all about partnerships, and I think the partnerships that we’ve had in key moments of this series have actually worked very well for us as a team.”

Warner knows he is nearing the end of his test career, and the 36-year-old backed Matt Renshaw to succeed him and dominate both Test and one-day formats like Australia great Matthew Hayden did in his playing days.

“Matt Renshaw is a very good player. He can play both formats quite easily. He’s tall; he’s exactly like ‘Haydos’,” Warner said.

“We spoke about him in the early part of his career. I’ve always held him in high regard as a very good player.

“He’s worked on his technique. He’s been in and out of the squads, and I think he’ll be a great replacement.”

