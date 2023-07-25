MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England still ‘massively up for’ Ashes finale - Crawley

Australia retained the urn after no play was possible on day five of the drawn fourth test due to the wet weather, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series ahead of the final test at The Oval.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 08:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Player of the match Zak Crawley poses at the post-match presentations after drawing the 4th Test Match between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2023, in Manchester, England.
Player of the match Zak Crawley poses at the post-match presentations after drawing the 4th Test Match between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2023, in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Player of the match Zak Crawley poses at the post-match presentations after drawing the 4th Test Match between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2023, in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England is desperate to win the final Ashes test against Australia despite a series victory no longer being possible as it looks to build for the future, batter Zak Crawley said.

Australia retained the urn after no play was possible on day five of the drawn fourth test due to the wet weather, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series ahead of the final test at The Oval, which starts on Thursday.

The draw was agonising for England, which seemed to be on course to storm back from 2-0 down in the series to level things up after posting a first innings total of 592, with Crawley scoring a sensational 189.

Also Read: We are in right place; Siraj has taken such a giant step: Rohit

“We’re massively up for it. Any game, you want to win,” Crawley told reporters. “As Ben Stokes says, we’re building as a team, this isn’t the end just because it’s the end of the Ashes. Hopefully, it’s very much the start.”

“I think 2-2 would be fair. They had the better of us at Lord’s, Edgbaston could have gone either way, we probably deserved this one, and Headingley could have gone either way. So I think 2-2 would be right.

“It felt like we were getting on top of them for sure, and if we’d won this game it would have been very interesting to see. They’ve got some very good players and would have bounced back but the momentum would have been with us for sure.”

Related Topics

Zak Crawley /

England /

Australia /

The Ashes 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Galatasaray signs winger Zaha on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. England still ‘massively up for’ Ashes finale - Crawley
    Reuters
  3. We are in right place; Siraj has taken such a giant step: Rohit
    PTI
  4. USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad
    AP
  5. Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. England still ‘massively up for’ Ashes finale - Crawley
    Reuters
  2. Brazil 2-4 Senegal Highlights: Mane scores two as Senegal stuns lacklustre Brazil
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFPro releases report on disparities in Women’s World Cup qualifying
    AP
  4. South Korea held by El Salvador after conceding late goal
    AFP
  5. Brazil vs Senegal, Live Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head-to-head, when and where to watch international friendly?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Galatasaray signs winger Zaha on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. England still ‘massively up for’ Ashes finale - Crawley
    Reuters
  3. We are in right place; Siraj has taken such a giant step: Rohit
    PTI
  4. USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad
    AP
  5. Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment