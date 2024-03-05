MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG: Ashwin, Bairstow to become fourth duo to feature in 100th Test together; full list of pairs to achieve the feat

It will also mark only the second occasion when two players from the opposing teams will be playing their 100th Test in the same game.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 16:53 IST , DHARAMSALA - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s R. Ashwin and England’s Jonny Bairstow ahead of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala.
India’s R. Ashwin and England’s Jonny Bairstow ahead of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s R. Ashwin and England’s Jonny Bairstow ahead of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala. | Photo Credit: AFP

Test cricket will see two players featuring in their 100th game together for only the fourth time when India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England batter Jonny Bairstow take the field in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The first such occasion was when former England captain Michael Atherton and Alec Stewart reached the landmark against the West Indies at Old Trafford back in 2000.

The second instance involved three players as South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, Shaun Pollock and Stephen Fleming played their 100th Test in the South Africa-New Zealand game in Centurion in 2006.

ALSO READ | ‘One of the turning points of my life was 2012 England series,’ says Ashwin

The third was Alastair Cook and Michael Clarke in the England-Australia Ashes contest in Perth in 2013.

Ashwin and Bairstow will be representing their respective teams in the fifth and final Test from Thursday.

It will also mark only the second occasion when two players from the opposing teams will be playing their 100th Test in the same game.

Just a day after the India-England game begins, New Zealand captain Tim Southee and his predecessor Kane Williamson will play their 100th Test together during the second match against Australia.

ALSO READ | ‘Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot,’ says Bairstow

Ashwin, who recently became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble to cross 500 wickets in the game’s longest format, made his Test debut in 2011 and has enjoyed more highs than lows during a 13-year journey.

In this hill town, the 34-year-old Bairstow will become the 17th Englishman to get a 100th Test cap, having made his debut in 2012.

India has already secured an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the ongoing series.

