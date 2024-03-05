MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG: ‘Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot,’ says Bairstow ahead of milestone match in Dharamsala

With England conceding the series, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the seasoned campaigner, who could score only 170 runs in the first four matches at an average of just over 21.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 14:20 IST , DHARAMSALA - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Bairstow had featured in his 100th ODI in Dharamsala, and the venue remains special. 
Bairstow had featured in his 100th ODI in Dharamsala, and the venue remains special.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Bairstow had featured in his 100th ODI in Dharamsala, and the venue remains special.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

It’s going to be an emotional week for Jonny Bairstow. When England squares off against India in the fifth and the final Test at the picturesque HPCA Stadium on Thursday, Bairstow will become the 17th Englishman to get a 100th Test cap.

He knows it won’t be easy to handle the pressure, but the 34-year-old wants to soak in every moment of it. After all, it has taken immense hardwork and dedication to battle the odds and come so far.

When he was eight years old, Bairstow’s father David died by suicide, and it was his mother Janet who ensured that her son chased his dreams. Life wasn’t a bed of roses for the family as Janet survived breast cancer twice, and stood like a rock for Bairstow.

All those memories will flow in ahead of his milestone game, and Bairstow knows it.

“Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot,” he said on Tuesday.

With England conceding the series, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the seasoned campaigner, who could score only 170 runs in the first four matches at an average of just over 21.

But he isn’t reading too much between the lines.

“I have been feeling good but runs haven’t come. I have been in the zone every game in the series so far,” he said.

Interestingly, Bairstow had featured in his 100th ODI in Dharamsala, and the venue remains special.

“Cape Town is my favourite but I don’t think there is a more picturesque ground in the world than Dharamsala,” he said.

The last time the venue hosted a Test match, back in 2017, India registered a series win against Australia, and this time, a used surface will be on offer.

“It’s a used pitch from the Ranji Trophy (match) last month… let’s see (how it fares). The ground staff have done an amazing job with the pitch considering the weather we have had here,” Bairstow said, hoping to find his mojo.

With enough experience up his sleeve, it is time for Bairstow to make the milestone match memorable.

Related Topics

Jonny Bairstow /

Ranji Trophy /

England /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG: ‘Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot,’ says Bairstow ahead of milestone match in Dharamsala
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Indian blind cricket team wants BCCI recognition and central contracts for players
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Semifinal 2024: Gawli falls after Lunch; MP 144/2 vs Vidarbha
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIA chief faces allegation of interference at 2023 Saudi Grand Prix
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians seeks to spoil Delhi Capitals’ homecoming as league moves to Delhi
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG: ‘Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot,’ says Bairstow ahead of milestone match in Dharamsala
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Indian blind cricket team wants BCCI recognition and central contracts for players
    PTI
  3. That’s the hardest time of my life: Cummins on mother’s death
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Semifinal 2024: Gawli falls after Lunch; MP 144/2 vs Vidarbha
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SL, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka’s Shanaka trumps Bangladesh debutant Jaker in last-over thriller
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG: ‘Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot,’ says Bairstow ahead of milestone match in Dharamsala
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Indian blind cricket team wants BCCI recognition and central contracts for players
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Semifinal 2024: Gawli falls after Lunch; MP 144/2 vs Vidarbha
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIA chief faces allegation of interference at 2023 Saudi Grand Prix
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians seeks to spoil Delhi Capitals’ homecoming as league moves to Delhi
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment