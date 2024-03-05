IND vs ENG: ‘Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot,’ says Bairstow ahead of milestone match in Dharamsala

It’s going to be an emotional week for Jonny Bairstow. When England squares off against India in the fifth and the final Test at the picturesque HPCA Stadium on Thursday, Bairstow will become the 17th Englishman to get a 100th Test cap.

He knows it won’t be easy to handle the pressure, but the 34-year-old wants to soak in every moment of it. After all, it has taken immense hardwork and dedication to battle the odds and come so far.

When he was eight years old, Bairstow’s father David died by suicide, and it was his mother Janet who ensured that her son chased his dreams. Life wasn’t a bed of roses for the family as Janet survived breast cancer twice, and stood like a rock for Bairstow.

All those memories will flow in ahead of his milestone game, and Bairstow knows it.

“Playing 100 Tests means a hell of a lot,” he said on Tuesday.

With England conceding the series, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the seasoned campaigner, who could score only 170 runs in the first four matches at an average of just over 21.

But he isn’t reading too much between the lines.

“I have been feeling good but runs haven’t come. I have been in the zone every game in the series so far,” he said.

Interestingly, Bairstow had featured in his 100th ODI in Dharamsala, and the venue remains special.

“Cape Town is my favourite but I don’t think there is a more picturesque ground in the world than Dharamsala,” he said.

The last time the venue hosted a Test match, back in 2017, India registered a series win against Australia, and this time, a used surface will be on offer.

“It’s a used pitch from the Ranji Trophy (match) last month… let’s see (how it fares). The ground staff have done an amazing job with the pitch considering the weather we have had here,” Bairstow said, hoping to find his mojo.

With enough experience up his sleeve, it is time for Bairstow to make the milestone match memorable.