Cricket

Overthinking is a perception that has followed me since my debut: Ashwin

Batting alongside Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin played one of the best Test innings of his career to steer India to a famous three-wicket win from an improbable situation on Sunday.

PTI
NEW DELHI 26 December, 2022 14:34 IST
NEW DELHI 26 December, 2022 14:34 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin poses with the player of the match prize after India beat Bangladesh by three wickets on the fourth day of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ashwin poses with the player of the match prize after India beat Bangladesh by three wickets on the fourth day of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Batting alongside Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin played one of the best Test innings of his career to steer India to a famous three-wicket win from an improbable situation on Sunday.

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a slight dig at people who perceive him as an “overthinker” of the game following his match-winning performance against Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur.

Batting alongside Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin played one of the best Test innings of his career to steer India to a famous three-wicket win from an improbable situation.

His 42 not out came after a match haul of six wickets, making him the player of the match.

Also Read
IND vs BAN: All-rounder Ashwin, second only to Richard Hadlee, rescues India again

“Overthinking is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of people’s minds,” Ashwin tweeted.

Besides his exploits on the field, Ashwin is one of the best thinkers in the modern game and also has his YouTube channel.

“Every person’s journey is special and unique, while some journeys require them to overthink it, others can afford to keep it simple. The moment someone says I am an over thinker from the inside walls, I have always thought to myself that’s the way I play my cricket and not the way I recommend others to play.

“Finally, I think deeply about the game and share my views because I believe when ideas are shared they can multiply into miraculous achievements. The fact that it may not be popular won’t deter me cos (because) my goal is not to win the war of words, it is to learn at the end of it,” he added.

The 36-year-old has already attained greatness with 449 wickets in 88 Tests. He has also taken 151 ODI and 72 T20 International scalps.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us