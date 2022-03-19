Ashwin wins Sportsman of the Year (Cricket) award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday was adjudged Sportsman of the Year (Cricket) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards, which was held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

Against England at home in 2021, he mowed down the English batting line-up at home. What added further gloss to his haul of 32 wickets was the stellar century Ashwin scored on his home turf at Chepauk in Chennai.

"Hello to the Sportstar and Hindu family. I have always followed cricket and other sports through the Hindu and waited for my Sportstar magazine to collect the posters of my favourite stars. It is unfortunate I couldn't be there in flesh to collect my award due to the pandemic. I will like to thank the family of Hindu and Sportstar for always being there for the sport and today also honouring me," Ashwin said in a pre-recorded video message.

Earlier in the year too, Ashwin had proved Mr. Dependable with the bat, helping India salvage a draw against Australia in Sydney. His good nick in the IPL also helped the Tamil Nadu spinner to get into the Twenty20 World Cup squad, a good four years after playing his last T20 international.

In the second innings against Sri Lanka in Mohali this year, in which Ashwin took four wickets, he surpassed the tally of Kapil Dev, finishing with 436 Test wickets to Kapil's 434. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker for India, only behind Anil Kumble.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2022 jury.