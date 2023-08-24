India players undergo Yo-Yo test at conditioning camp ahead of Asia Cup

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, Indian cricketers on Thursday underwent rigorous fitness drills, including the Yo-Yo test which was aced by the players in attendance here.

The exercise is a part of the six-day conditioning and skill-set enhancement camp, and Virat Kohli scored a high 17.2 in the test.

The BCCI mandated fitness parameter is 16.5.

Apart from Kohli, it is learnt that skipper Rohit Sharma and ODI vice-captain Hardik Pandya among others have participated in the drills at the KSCA-Alur grounds here, and successfully completed the tests.

“The tests were successful and the reports will be sent to the BCCI soon,” a source following the developments told PTI.

Four players – Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma – are expected to join the camp on Friday.

The quartet is flying out of Dublin to Bengaluru after the three-match T20I series against Ireland at Malahide.

While the drills were largely restricted to indoor sessions on this day, except the Yo-Yo test, there will be increased outdoor activities from Friday.

However, those returning from Ireland might not be put under the Yo-Yo test as they will be put through the skill-set segment of the camp.

Apart from the fitness routines, the outdoor events will also include match simulation sessions monitored by batting coach Vikram Rathour and head coach Rahul Dravid.

However, the progress of KL Rahul will be keenly followed by the team management. It is understood that Rahul was also part of the fitness drills on this day but the Bengaluru batter was not included in the Yo-Yo test.

The conditioning camp is scheduled to conclude on August 29 and the Indian team is expected to depart to Colombo the next day.