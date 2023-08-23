MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

It makes my job easier when youngsters tell me what to do, says Bumrah

India, led by Bumrah, won the T20I series 2-0 against Ireland after the third T20I in Dublin was abandoned due to rain.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 23:31 IST , Dublin - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Jasprit Bumrah reacts during the One Day International match between England and India at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Jasprit Bumrah reacts during the One Day International match between England and India at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. | Photo Credit: Andrew Coolidge/ Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Jasprit Bumrah reacts during the One Day International match between England and India at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. | Photo Credit: Andrew Coolidge/ Reuters

India captain Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday lauded the supremely confident youngsters who contributed to the team’s T20 series win in Ireland.

India won the series 2-0 after the third T20 was abandoned due to rain.

The series also marked a much-awaited comeback of Bumrah from a back surgery.

ALSO READ: India to play England and Netherlands to warm-up for ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

“Very happy to be back and play some cricket. Frustrating when you’re waiting for a game to happen. Did not see this coming, the weather was fine in the morning. An honour to lead the side, everyone was very eager and enthusiastic. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead your side, anyone would love to do that.”

“As a cricketer, you always want responsibility. All good, no complaints (on fitness front). It is makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do,” said Bumrah at the post-match presentation.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling added: “Just periods of good cricket from us in patches. Lot of positives, but it’s about finishing those games off. Hopefully we’ll take these learnings.

“Brilliant to have India over and play in front of good crowds here. We would have been happier if we could have got some fresh faces out there tonight. It’s a buildup now for the next sort of 10 months,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

Ireland /

Jasprit Bumrah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. It makes my job easier when youngsters tell me what to do, says Bumrah
    PTI
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 5 LIVE updates: Sifan, Kipyegon reach 5000m final; Ingebrigtsen, Warholm in finals; India’s Parul in 3000 SC Heats
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Hermoso calls for ‘exemplary measures’ against RFEF chief over kiss
    Reuters
  4. India wins series against Ireland 2-0 after 3rd T20I called off
    PTI
  5. Brooks Koepka has Ryder Cup support from PGA Tour rivals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. It makes my job easier when youngsters tell me what to do, says Bumrah
    PTI
  2. India wins series against Ireland 2-0 after 3rd T20I called off
    PTI
  3. India to play England and Netherlands to warm-up for ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023
    PTI
  4. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI announces BookMyShow as official ticket platform
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I highlights: India wins series 2-0 after match called off due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. It makes my job easier when youngsters tell me what to do, says Bumrah
    PTI
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 5 LIVE updates: Sifan, Kipyegon reach 5000m final; Ingebrigtsen, Warholm in finals; India’s Parul in 3000 SC Heats
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Hermoso calls for ‘exemplary measures’ against RFEF chief over kiss
    Reuters
  4. India wins series against Ireland 2-0 after 3rd T20I called off
    PTI
  5. Brooks Koepka has Ryder Cup support from PGA Tour rivals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment