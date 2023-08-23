The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Wednesday, announced BookMyShow as the as the ticketing platform for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which commences on October 8.

“As we approach the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, we are thrilled to unveil BookMyShow as the ticketing platform. The commencement of online ticket sales marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the World Cup. With unwavering confidence, we anticipate a seamless ticketing experience, aimed at offering fans unobstructed access to the thrilling on-field encounters,” said BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin.

The tournament will feature a total of 58 matches, including 10 warm-up fixtures, hosted across 12 prominent venues throughout the nation.

The board had already said that the sales for the event will take place in a phased manner, with the tickets for warm-up matches and non-India games going online from August 25.

BCCI, on Wednesday, added a pre-sale for the tickets as follows:

24 th August from 6 PM IST onwards : Mastercard Pre-sale - All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

: Mastercard Pre-sale - All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games 29 th August from 6 PM IST onwards : Mastercard Pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games

: Mastercard Pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games 14 th September from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-Sale – Semi Finals and Final

The sale of tickets for the final and semifinals will get underway from September 15.