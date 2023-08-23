MagazineBuy Print

Shubman Gill reaches fourth spot in ODI batting rankings

In the latest ODI rankings released by the ICC after the first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Gill has now got 743 rating points and is placed as India’s top-ranked batter.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 16:24 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India batter Shubman Gill in action.
FILE PHOTO: India batter Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India batter Shubman Gill in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India batter Shubman Gill on Wednesday moved up one spot to reach the fourth position in ICC rankings for batters in ODI cricket, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made gains in the shortest format.

In the latest ODI rankings released by the ICC after the first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Gill has now got 743 rating points and is placed as India’s top-ranked batter.

Comeback man Bumrah, India’s captain for Ireland series, moved up seven places to reach the 84th position. Bishnoi has jumped 17 spots to reach 65th.

Following his 58 in the second T20I against Ireland, Ruturaj Gaikwad moved up 143 places to reach the 87th position.

Despite missing the Ireland series, Suryakumar Yadav remains on the top spot in the T20I rankings for batters.

In ODIs, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq occupy the first and third spots, respectively, there has been no change for Indian mainstays Virat Kohli (ninth) and captain Rohit Sharma (11th).

In Tests, Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the world’s No. 1 bowler and all-rounder, respectively.

