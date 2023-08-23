MagazineBuy Print

India to play England and Netherlands to warm-up for ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

A total of three venues -- Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad -- will host the official warm-up matches for all the 10 teams before the World Cup opener on October 5.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 20:49 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: The two-time winner, India, will face the defending champion, England on September 30 and the Netherlands on October 3.
File Photo: The two-time winner, India, will face the defending champion, England on September 30 and the Netherlands on October 3. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: The two-time winner, India, will face the defending champion, England on September 30 and the Netherlands on October 3. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will play two official warm-up matches against England and the Netherlands, ahead of its ODI World Cup opener against Australia, the ICC said on Wednesday.

The two-time winner, India, will face the defending champion, England, in the first warm-up game on September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, after which it will travel to Thiruvananthapuram to face the Netherlands on October 3.

A total of three venues -- Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad -- will host the official warm-up matches for all the 10 teams before the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad on October 5 between New Zealand and England.

RELATED: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI announces BookMyShow as official ticket platform

“The 10 teams will each play two official 50-over contests during the week leading up to the start of the World Cup on October 5, with matches to be held in three different cities across India,” the ICC said in a release.

“The matches will provide teams with the perfect opportunity to acclimatise to the conditions they are expected to face during the World Cup.”

All matches in the warm-up round will start in the afternoon. “All games will commence at 2:00pm IST and teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the matches,” the ICC said.

Full match schedule:
September 29: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Guwahati), South Africa vs Afghanistan, (Thiruvananthapuram) and New Zealand vs Pakistan (Hyderabad).
September 30: India vs England (Guwahati), Australia vs Netherlands (Thiruvananthapuram).
October 2: England vs Bangladesh (Guwahati), New Zealand vs South Africa (Thiruvananthapuram).
October 3: India vs Netherlands (Thiruvananthapuram), Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Guwahati), Pakistan vs Australia (Hyderabad).

