India wins series against Ireland 2-0 after 3rd T20I called off

The rain started even before the toss and continued for more than three hours before the umpires decided to abandon the game.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 22:46 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Third T20I between India and Ireland was called off due to rain and wet outfield.
Third T20I between India and Ireland was called off due to rain and wet outfield. | Photo Credit: Cricket Ireland Twitter
infoIcon

Third T20I between India and Ireland was called off due to rain and wet outfield. | Photo Credit: Cricket Ireland Twitter

The third and final T20 International between India and Ireland here on Wednesday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India had already sealed the series 2-0 with a win in the second T20I on Sunday.

The series opener, which India won by two runs via DLS method, was also marred by rain.

The toss for the final game was delayed due to rain and following multiple inspections, the umpires called off the match three hours after the scheduled start time.

The series marked impressive comebacks of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna from back surgeries and a tougher test awaits them in the ODI Asia Cup beginning August 31.

Bumrah led a the team full of youngsters in the absence of senior players with focus being on the ODI format ahead of the World Cup at home in October-November.

For the young blood, the series was seen as a warm-up to next month’s Asian Games in China where a second-string Indian team will take part with the senior side busy with the World Cup preparations.

Also read | India Asia Cup 2023 squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will lead the team in China, got to bat in back-to-back matches after sitting out for the majority of the West Indies tour. He scored a fine half-century in the 33-run win on Sunday.

The series will also be remembered for the much-awaited debut of IPL sensation Rinku Singh, who made an impact in the only innings he got on the short tour.

Sanju Samson, who is seen as a back-up to K L Rahul in the ODI format, made a brisk 40 though he has a slim chance of securing a World Cup berth.

Shivam Dube, who made a comeback after a stellar IPL, contributed with both bat and ball in the series.

