Cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Swarupam Purkayastha powers Assam to six-wicket win over Karnataka

Assam restricted Karnataka for 296 for four and relied on an unbeaten 131-run partnership between experienced hands Swarupam and Sibsankar Roy to script its fourth victory and become the group-topper.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 19 November, 2022 20:37 IST
KOLKATA 19 November, 2022 20:37 IST
Assam batters (from left) Sibsankar Roy and Swarupam Purkayastha after guiding their team to win over Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Y.B. Sarangi

Assam batters (from left) Sibsankar Roy and Swarupam Purkayastha after guiding their team to win over Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Y.B. Sarangi | Photo Credit: Y.B. Sarangi

Assam restricted Karnataka for 296 for four and relied on an unbeaten 131-run partnership between experienced hands Swarupam and Sibsankar Roy to script its fourth victory and become the group-topper.

Swarupam Purkayastha scored an excellent century to guide Assam to a stunning six-wicket win over Karnataka in an Elite Group-B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament at the 22 Yards ground here on Saturday.

Assam, electing to field, restricted Karnataka for 296 for four and relied on an unbeaten 131-run partnership between experienced hands Swarupam (112 n.o., 102b, 17x4) and Sibsankar Roy (66 n.o., 49b, 7x4, 2x6) to script its fourth victory and become the group-topper.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra beats Kerala to stay in contention for a knockout berth

Chasing a tricky total, Assam achieved a solid start as Rahul Hazarika (50, 84b, 5x4, 1x6) added 42 runs with captain Kunal Saikia (15, 26b, 1x4) for the opening wicket and 82 with Swarupam for the second.

Following Hazarika’s run out, Assam lost two more wickets but Swarupam batted with determination to forge a match-winning partnership with Sibsankar.

Swarupam, dropped on 50, batted smartly – placing the ball in the gaps, executing cheeky late-cuts and driving handsomely to keep the scorers busy.

Southpaw Sibsankar picked his areas to display his array of strokes and score quickly.

The left-right combination ran hard for runs and punished the loose deliveries. They gradually shifted the pressure back on the bowlers before ensuring Karnataka’s first defeat.

In the absence of pacer V.Kaverappa, his replacement M.Venkatesh took two wickets.

Karnataka, following a watchful first hour, gained from a 100-run association between captain Mayank Agarwal (64, 83b, 5x4, 3x6) and Nikin Jose (100, 106b, 9x4, 1x6), who drove nicely on both sides to get his maiden hundred.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan hits four consecutive centuries, equals List A record

Nikin gathered 97 with Manish Pandey (58 n.o., 64b, 2x4, 1x6). Manoj Bhandage’s cameo (35 n.o., 19b, 1x4, 3x6) helped Karnataka post a competitive aggregate despite some tidy bowling by Assam.

At the CCFC ground, Delhi trounced Sikkim by 10 wickets. Lalit Yadav and Nitish Rana captured three wickets apiece to bundle out Sikkim for 76. Delhi overhauled the total inside 10 overs.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us