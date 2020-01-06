Cricket Cricket Australia penalised after Warner, Labuschagne run in danger area of pitch Australia was penalised five runs after Umpire Aleem Dar ruled that Marnus Labuschagne and then David Warner ran down the middle of the pitch. Team Sportstar 06 January, 2020 14:12 IST Umpire Aleem Dar signals a five run penalty after David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne of Australia were penalised for running on the pitch during day four of the Third Test Match in the series between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 06 January, 2020 14:12 IST Australia was penalised five runs after Umpire Aleem Dar ruled that Marnus Labuschagne and then David Warner ran down the middle of the pitch. The penalty was delivered in the 50th over.Law 41.14 of the MCC Laws of Cricket states 'it is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch', which relates to the protected area of the pitch, an area covered by an imaginary rectangle 60 centimetres wide that begins 1.5 metres from each popping crease.If an umpire determines a batter could have avoided running into the protected area, the batting team is given a first and final warning. And if it happens again, the batting team is penalised five runs.Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs with more than a day to spare in the third and final test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, to sweep the series 3-0.The host declared on 217 for two after lunch to hand the Black Caps an unlikely victory target of 416 before dismissing the tourist for 136. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.