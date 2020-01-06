Australia penalised after Warner, Labuschagne run in danger area of pitch

Australia was penalised five runs after Umpire Aleem Dar ruled that Marnus Labuschagne and then David Warner ran down the middle of the pitch. The penalty was delivered in the 50th over.

Law 41.14 of the MCC Laws of Cricket states 'it is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch', which relates to the protected area of the pitch, an area covered by an imaginary rectangle 60 centimetres wide that begins 1.5 metres from each popping crease.

If an umpire determines a batter could have avoided running into the protected area, the batting team is given a first and final warning. And if it happens again, the batting team is penalised five runs.

Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs with more than a day to spare in the third and final test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, to sweep the series 3-0.

The host declared on 217 for two after lunch to hand the Black Caps an unlikely victory target of 416 before dismissing the tourist for 136.