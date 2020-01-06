Warne to auction Baggy Green for Australia bushfire victims

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne will auction his Baggy Green to raise money for victims of Australia's devastating bushfires.

Warne, Australia's most prolific Test wicket-taker, made the announcement on Monday at the SCG during the third Test between Australia and New Zealand.

"The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all," Warne said.

"I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people who are in desperate need."

Warne is Test cricket's second-most successful bowler with 708 wickets in 145 tests -- behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

The baggy green is given to a test player when he makes his international debut and cricketers usually wear the same cap throughout their career. The late Don Bradman's baggy green fetched A$425,000 ($295,077.50) in 2003.