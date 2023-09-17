MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS: Australia announces squad for ODI series against India; Head left out, Cummins returns, Labuschagne included

Travis Head has been left out of the squad after he fractured his left-hand during the ongoing series against South Africa.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 15:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has been included in the ODI squad for the India series.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has been included in the ODI squad for the India series. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne has been included in the ODI squad for the India series. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia has named an 18-member squad on Sunday for the three-match ODI series against India with most of the first choice players including captain Pat Cummins will be back.

Travis Head has been left out of the squad after he fractured his left-hand during the ongoing series against South Africa.

Uncapped pair Matt Short and Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sanga, and Nathan Ellis have also been included in the team that will be playing in Mohali, Rajkot, and Indore from September 22.

Apart from Cummins, Steve Smith is also returning to the squad after recovering from injury while Glenn Maxwell too has been added; he was ruled out of the South Africa ODIs due to ankle pain. Mitchell Starc too is returning to squad after an injury break.

Tim David will be heading home from South Africa along with Michael Neser.

Australia squad for ODI series against India
Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

