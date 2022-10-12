PLAYING XI England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England carried the momentum from its 4-3 series win away in Pakistan and won the first T20I in Perth by eight runs.

Schedule

October 9: First T20I, Perth, England won by eight runs

October 12: Second T20I, Canberra, 1.40 PM IST

October 14: Third T20I, Canberra, 1.40 PM IST

Head-to-head

Australia and England have met 21 times in T20Is, with both sides winning 10 matches each, with one no result.