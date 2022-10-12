Cricket

AUS vs ENG, 2nd T20I HIGHLIGHTS: England beats Australia by nine runs, wins series

AUS vs ENG live score: Follow Over-by-over text commentary, score and updates from the second T20I match between Australia and England.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 12 October, 2022 17:21 IST
Australian players celebrates after dismissing England batter Jos Buttler during 2nd T20I at Manuka Oval on Wednesday in Canberra, Australia.

Australian players celebrates after dismissing England batter Jos Buttler during 2nd T20I at Manuka Oval on Wednesday in Canberra, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PLAYING XI
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England carried the momentum from its 4-3 series win away in Pakistan and won the first T20I in Perth by eight runs.

Schedule

October 9: First T20I, Perth, England won by eight runs

October 12: Second T20I, Canberra, 1.40 PM IST

October 14: Third T20I, Canberra, 1.40 PM IST

Head-to-head

Australia and England have met 21 times in T20Is, with both sides winning 10 matches each, with one no result. 

Squads
Australia, 2nd T20I: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

