PLAYING XI
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England carried the momentum from its 4-3 series win away in Pakistan and won the first T20I in Perth by eight runs.
Schedule
October 9: First T20I, Perth, England won by eight runs
October 12: Second T20I, Canberra, 1.40 PM IST
October 14: Third T20I, Canberra, 1.40 PM IST
Head-to-head
Australia and England have met 21 times in T20Is, with both sides winning 10 matches each, with one no result.
Squads
Australia, 2nd T20I: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Standby players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.