Australia beats New Zealand by two wickets in first ODI; Cameron Green hits unbeaten 89

Coming together at 5/44, Green and Alex Carey made the highest sixth wicket partnership for Australia in One-Day Internationals and helped Australia to a win.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 17:44 IST
Alex Carey and Cameron stitched a crucial partnership worth 156 runs to guide Australia to victory in the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Alex Carey and Cameron stitched a crucial partnership worth 156 runs to guide Australia to victory in the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

An unbeaten 89-run-innings from Cameron Green helped Australia beat New Zealand by two wickets in the first One-Day International at Cairns on Tuesday.

The home team’s run chase got off to a terrible start with the home team losing five wickets for just 44 runs. Trent Boult picked up three of these wickets and put New Zealand in a commanding position.

Steve Smith was dismissed for one run, while Marnus Labuschagne was caught leg-before-wicket and failed to trouble scorers.

Australia was put back on track with Alex Carey and Cameron Green contributing 158 runs to the innings for the sixth wicket. This was the highest sixth wicket partnership for Australia in One-Day Internationals.

Lockie Ferguson got rid of Alex Carey, who ended with a score of 85 runs off 99 deliveries, when Australia had secured 202 runs on the board.

Australia still seemed in control with Glen Maxwell walking out at number eight. However, Maxwell’s dismissal gave late hope to the visitors.

More drama ensued as rained stopped with Australia just four runs shy of the target. Despite the delay, Cameron Green was able to guide his team home and remained unbeaten on 89 runs. Adam Zampa contributed a crucial 10 runs in the ninth wicket and held one end to support the all-rounder.

New Zealand fail to finish well

New Zealand managed to score 232 runs for nine wickets in the first innings. Devon Conway was the highest scorer for the Kiwis with 46 runs off 68 balls.

Captain Kane Wiliamson also contributed with a handy innings of 45 runs while Tom Latham scored 43 runs.

New Zealand was in a relatively comfortable spot at one point with 179 runs on board with the loss of just three wickets. However, it failed to accelerate in the last ten overs and lost six wickets for 44 runs.

