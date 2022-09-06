India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in an Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

INDIA PLAYING XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

SRI LANKA PLAYING XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

TOSS: Sri Lanka wins the toss and elects to bowl.

Toss and match result in last Asia Cup meeting: India won by five wickets. India won the toss. (Mirpur; 2016)

Toss and match result in last meeting (T20I): India won by six wickets. India lost the toss. (Dharamsala; 2022)

INDIA TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 T20IS)

India results after winning toss: Matches won 3/3; Matches lost 0/3

India results after losing toss: Matches won 4/7; Matches lost 3/7

⦿ India lost by five wickets. India lost the toss. (Dubai; September 2022)

SRI LANKA TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 T20IS)

Sri Lanka results after winning toss: Matches won 2/4; Matches lost 2/4

Sri Lanka results after losing toss: Matches won 2/6; Matches lost 4/6