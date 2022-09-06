Cricket

IND vs SL Live Toss Updates Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bowl in Dubai

Asia Cup 2022 IND vs SL: Get the live toss and playing XI updates as India and Sri Lanka lock horns in the Super 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 17:47 IST
Rohit Sharma of India and Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma of India and Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP/GETTY IMAGES

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in an Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

INDIA PLAYING XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

SRI LANKA PLAYING XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

TOSS: Sri Lanka wins the toss and elects to bowl.

Toss and match result in last Asia Cup meeting: India won by five wickets. India won the toss. (Mirpur; 2016)

Toss and match result in last meeting (T20I): India won by six wickets. India lost the toss. (Dharamsala; 2022)

INDIA TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 T20IS)

India results after winning toss: Matches won 3/3; Matches lost 0/3

India results after losing toss: Matches won 4/7; Matches lost 3/7

  • ⦿ India lost by five wickets. India lost the toss. (Dubai; September 2022)
  • ⦿ India won by 40 runs. India lost the toss. (Dubai; August 2022)
  • ⦿ India won by five wickets. India won the toss. (Dubai; August 2022)
  • ⦿ India won by 88 runs. India won the toss. (Lauderhill; August 2022)
  • ⦿ India won by 59 runs. India lost the toss. (Lauderhill; August 2022)
  • ⦿ India won by seven wickets. India won the toss. (Basseterre; August 2022)
  • ⦿ India lost by five wickets. India India lost the toss. (Basseterre; August 2022)
  • ⦿ India won by 68 runs. India lost the toss. (Tarouba; July 2022)
  • ⦿ India lost by 17 runs. India lost the toss. (Nottingham; July 2022)

SRI LANKA TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 T20IS)

Sri Lanka results after winning toss: Matches won 2/4; Matches lost 2/4

Sri Lanka results after losing toss: Matches won 2/6; Matches lost 4/6

  • ⦿ Sri Lanka won by four wickets. Sri Lanka won the toss. (Sharjah; September 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka won by two wickets. Sri Lanka won the toss. (Dubai; September 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by eight wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Dubai; August 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka won by four wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Pallekele; June 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by three wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Colombo; June 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by 10 wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Colombo; June 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by six wickets. Sri Lanka won the toss. (Dharamsala; February 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by seven wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Dharamsala; February 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka lost by 62 runs. Sri Lanka won the toss. (Lucknow; February 2022)
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka won by five wickets. Sri Lanka lost the toss. (Melbourne; February 2022)

