MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20I series, Cummins rested

Australia is hosting West Indies for three T20s between Feb. 9-13 as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean and U.S. in June.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 11:43 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mitch Marsh of Australia in action.
FILE PHOTO: Mitch Marsh of Australia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mitch Marsh of Australia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia for their Twenty20 series against the West Indies with regular skipper Pat Cummins being rested, the country’s cricket board (CA) said on Wednesday.

Australia is hosting West Indies for three T20Is between February 9 to 13 as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean and U.S. in June.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc are being managed to prepare for Australia’s tour to New Zealand, which begins on February 21, CA added.

“We see these matches as an opportunity to narrow down on those who may be part of the T20 World Cup squad later this year,” chair of selectors George Bailey said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Covid hits Australian team ahead of West Indies Test

“There are a further three T20 internationals in New Zealand following this West Indies series where we will continue to build towards the T20 World Cup as required.

“It is likely we will use the block of six games to provide opportunity to players in some different roles and positions. We will then be keeping a close eye on the Indian Premier League before choosing a World Cup squad.”

AUSTRALIA SQUAD:
Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Related Topics

Australia vs West Indies /

Mitchell Marsh /

Pat Cummins /

Mitchell Starc

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SDAT High Performance Centre head coach wants assistants for talent scouting in Tamil Nadu
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20I series, Cummins rested
    Reuters
  3. Covid hits Australian team ahead of West Indies Test
    AFP
  4. Newcastle’s Joelinton undergoes thigh surgery
    Reuters
  5. Real Sociedad defeats Celta Vigo 2-1 to return to Copa del Rey semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20I series, Cummins rested
    Reuters
  2. Covid hits Australian team ahead of West Indies Test
    AFP
  3. England’s Bashir out of India series opener due to visa row
    AP
  4. U19 World Cup: Bangaldesh bowler Maruf reprimanded for using abusive language against India
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG, First Test: Prized scalp of Joe Root in nets brings glee to U-19 hopeful Yashveer
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SDAT High Performance Centre head coach wants assistants for talent scouting in Tamil Nadu
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20I series, Cummins rested
    Reuters
  3. Covid hits Australian team ahead of West Indies Test
    AFP
  4. Newcastle’s Joelinton undergoes thigh surgery
    Reuters
  5. Real Sociedad defeats Celta Vigo 2-1 to return to Copa del Rey semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment