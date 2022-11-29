Australia vs West Indies Test series: Live streaming info, squads, match time, when and where to watch

Australia faces West Indies in the first Test of the two-match Frank Worell Trophy series from Wednesday at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The series will be a part of the World Test Championship cycle. Australia, which has a win percent of 70, is on top of the WTC standings. West Indies is sixth on the table with a win percent of 50 after nine matches in the current cycle.

Here is everything you need to know about the Australia vs West Indies Test series.

Australia vs West Indies Test series live streaming info

When will Australia vs West Indies Testseries be played?

The Australia vs West Indies Test matches will be played between November 30 and December 12.

What time will Australia vs West Indies Test series start?

The first Australia vs West Indies Test will start at 7:50 AM IST and the second Test will have a 9:30 AM IST start.

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs West Indies Test series?

The Australia vs West Indies Test series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies Test series online?

Sony LIV will live stream the Australia vs West Indies Test series.

SCHEDULE FOR AUSTRALIA vs WEST INDIES TESTS

1st Test: November 30 - December 4, Perth ⦿ 2nd Test: December 8-12, Adelaide