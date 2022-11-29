Cricket

Australia vs West Indies Test series: Live streaming info, squads, match time, when and where to watch

AUS vs WI, Test series: Get the Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch, match details and squads for the Australia vs West Indies Tests.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 15:00 IST
29 November, 2022 15:00 IST
Pat Cummins and Kraigg Braithwaite pose with the Frank Worrell trophy ahead of the first Test match between Australia and the West Indies at Optus Stadium.

Pat Cummins and Kraigg Braithwaite pose with the Frank Worrell trophy ahead of the first Test match between Australia and the West Indies at Optus Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

AUS vs WI, Test series: Get the Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch, match details and squads for the Australia vs West Indies Tests.

Australia faces West Indies in the first Test of the two-match Frank Worell Trophy series from Wednesday at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The series will be a part of the World Test Championship cycle. Australia, which has a win percent of 70, is on top of the WTC standings. West Indies is sixth on the table with a win percent of 50 after nine matches in the current cycle.

Also Read
Pat Cummins: There are no cowards in the Australian team

Here is everything you need to know about the Australia vs West Indies Test series.

Australia vs West Indies Test series live streaming info

When will Australia vs West Indies Testseries be played?

The Australia vs West Indies Test matches will be played between November 30 and December 12.

What time will Australia vs West Indies Test series start? 

The first Australia vs West Indies Test will start at 7:50 AM IST and the second Test will have a 9:30 AM IST start.

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs West Indies Test series?

The  Australia vs West Indies Test series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies Test series online?

Sony LIV will live stream the Australia vs West Indies Test series.

SCHEDULE FOR AUSTRALIA vs WEST INDIES TESTS

  • ⦿ 1st Test: November 30 - December 4, Perth
  • ⦿ 2nd Test: December 8-12, Adelaide
SQUADS
Australia XI for first Test: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Devon Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva(w), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Anderson Phillip
Australia  Squad: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Marcus Harris

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us