WTC Final: Australia beats India by 209 runs to win World Test Championship, first team to win all ICC titles

WTC Final: With the World Test Championship win, Australia became the first team to win all ICC titles at least once while India lost its fourth consecutive ICC tournament final since 2014.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 17:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia beat India by 211 runs at the Oval to win its maiden WTC title.
Australia beat India by 211 runs at the Oval to win its maiden WTC title. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia beat India by 211 runs at the Oval to win its maiden WTC title. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia beat India by 209 runs to win its maiden ICC World Test Championship title at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

Pat Cummins’ men set a massive 444-run target for India to pursue on Saturday. India started the final day with 280 runs to win and seven wickets in hand.

However, Virat Kohli fell early on 49, adding just five runs to his overnight score before Australia ran through the middle and lower-order within the first session.

HIGHLIGHTS, DAY 5

Australia became the first men’s team to win all major ICC titles. The Aussies have won the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. They had also earned the ICC Champions Trophy in successive editions in 2006 and 2009.

Australia had ended its T20 World Cup title drought during the 2021 edition held in the United Arab Emirates, beating New Zealand in the final under the leadership of Aaron Finch.

Meanwhile, India succumbed to its fourth defeat in an ICC final since its last title win, the 2013 Champions Trophy, in England. India also finished runner-up in the 2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy and the previous WTC edition behind New Zealand in 2021.

Australia will next feature in the Ashes series in England from June 16. Meanwhile, India will have a rare one-month break before a all-format tour to West Indies, beginning July 12.

Related Topics

ICC World Test Championship /

India vs Australia /

WTC final 2023

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

