IND vs AUS: Axar Patel becomes fastest Indian to pick 50 Test wickets

Axar Patel became the quickest Indian to take 50 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled during the fifth day of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Axar, with the wicket of Travis Head in the 51st over in Australia’s second innings, overtook Jasprit Bumrah (2465) to take 50 wickets in just 2205 balls on Indian soil.

The left-handed all-rounder has had an ordinary outing with the ball in this series so far, taking only three wickets in four Tests at an average of 60.33. However, he shone with the bat and scored 264 runs at an average of 88.00 in five innings to be the third-highest run-getter in this series after Usman Khawaja and Virat Kohli.

The 29-year-old left-arm orthodox made his Test debut against England in 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where he picked up seven wickets including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, assisting India in the 317-run win and levelling the series one-all after losing the first game of the series.

Axar went on to pick 27 wickets in the series in just three games and was the wrecker-in-chief in India’s series win.

