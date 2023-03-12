India all-rounder Axar Patel couldn’t be dismissed under fifty in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia.

Having come in at number seven on the fourth day of the fourth Test, Axar forged a 162-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the sixth wicket.

Axar hammered the bowling attack for four sixes and five fours in his 79-run innings, leading India near 600 in the first innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the four-match series, the left-arm spinner has only salvaged two wickets so far but he managed to cement his place in the team with handy runs lower down the order.

His 84-run knock in Nagpur helped India post 400 in the first innings, which eventually turned out to be enough as India defeated Australia by an innings and 132-runs.

The 29-year-old then hit another half-century in the second Test in Delhi and added to crucial partnerships to help India get near Australia’s first innings total. His knock of 74 was crucial as India beat Australia by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead.

In Indore, Axar was the only player to remain unbeaten in both innings where the batters seemed to struggle due to the variable bounce and extra spin off the deck.

Axar is the third-highest run-getter in this series so far, scoring 266 runs at an average of 88.00.