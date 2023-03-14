Cricket

BAN vs ENG: Bangladesh whitewashes England 3-0 in T20Is, second team to record feat

Team Sportstar
14 March, 2023 18:01 IST
Bangladesh on Tuesday became the second team to whitewash England in a T20I series (min. three matches) after Australia

Bangladesh on Tuesday became the second team to whitewash England in a T20I series (min. three matches) after Australia

Bangladesh cleansweeped the T20I series against England with a 16-run win in the third T20I in Mirpur on Tuesday, becoming only the second team after Australia to achieve the feat.

Bangladesh defeated England by 16 runs in the third T20I in Mirpur to record a 3-0 cleansweep in the T20I series on Tuesday.

Having conceded the series last Sunday, Jos Buttler’s men opted to field first against Bangladesh which posted 158 for two on the back of opener Litton Das’ 57-ball 73.

In reply, England was 100 for one in 13 overs with Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan at the crease before the host triggered. Pacer Taskin Ahmed scalped two wickets while captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman added one apiece. England, the defending T20 World Cup champion, then surrendered at 142 for six - suffering its first T20 series whitewash (min. 3 match series) in nine years.

Australia led by George Bailey, became the first team to whitewash England when it registered a 3-0 win at home in early 2014.

Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Bangladesh had thumped Australia 4-1 at home before defeating New Zealand 3-2 at home. The win also marked Bangladesh’s first instance of whitewashing a full-member side.

