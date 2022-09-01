SRI LANKA PLAYING XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.

BANGLADESH PLAYING XI: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

TOSS: Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to bowl first.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off in a Asia Cup 2022 knockout match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. The winner of the game will progress, along with Afghanistan from Group B, to the Super 4 stage.

Both team are coming off loses to Afghanistan in the tournament. While Sri Lanka went down to Mohammad Nabi’s side by eight wickets in the Asia Cup opener, Bangladesh lost by seven wickets to Afghanistan.

Overall, Sri Lanka enjoys a favourable head-to-head record against Bangladesh in T20Is.

However, the last time the two teams met in the Asia Cup in the T20 format in 2016, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 23 runs in Mirpur. In the last Asia Cup clash between the teams in 2018 (ODI), Bangladesh emerged victorious by 137 runs.