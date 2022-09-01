Cricket

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: SL wins toss, opts to bowl in must-win match against BAN

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2022: While Sri Lanka has a favourable head-to-head record in T20Is, Bangladesh emerged victorious in the last couple of Asia Cup meetings between the teams.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 01 September, 2022 19:10 IST
Bangladesh‘s Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a century during the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 15, 2018.

Bangladesh‘s Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a century during the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 15, 2018. | Photo Credit: AP

SRI LANKA PLAYING XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.

BANGLADESH PLAYING XI: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

TOSS: Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to bowl first.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face off in a Asia Cup 2022 knockout match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. The winner of the game will progress, along with Afghanistan from Group B, to the Super 4 stage.

ASIA CUP 2022 POINTS TABLE

Both team are coming off loses to Afghanistan in the tournament. While Sri Lanka went down to Mohammad Nabi’s side by eight wickets in the Asia Cup opener, Bangladesh lost by seven wickets to Afghanistan.

Overall, Sri Lanka enjoys a favourable head-to-head record against Bangladesh in T20Is.

However, the last time the two teams met in the Asia Cup in the T20 format in 2016, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 23 runs in Mirpur. In the last Asia Cup clash between the teams in 2018 (ODI), Bangladesh emerged victorious by 137 runs.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH BANGLADESH VS SRI LANKA ASIA CUP 2022 LIVE?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, September 1. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

