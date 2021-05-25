Australia set to tour Bangladesh for five T20Is in August

Australia will tour Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series in August. The series will be part of Bangladesh’s preparations for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October this year.

“Australia will play five T20Is in Dhaka. That’s the plan and it would be played over eight or nine days,” Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operations chairman Akram Khan told Sportstar from Dhaka on Tuesday.

With the Asia Cup postponed to 2023, Bangladesh has found a window to invite a few international teams and if things fall in place, it will host New Zealand and England between August and October.

“The Australia series will be a good exposure for our cricketers,” Khan said.

Bangladesh has a packed international schedule as it will travel to Zimbabwe after the home series against Sri Lanka. It will be followed by home series against Australia and New Zealand.

It will be interesting to see if the two Bangladesh players - Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman - will be allowed to feature in the Indian Premier League, which is expected to restart from the third week of September.

Sources in the franchises and the BCB have confirmed that it is too early to decide on the duo’s availability as the BCCI is yet to formally inform them about the dates for the IPL.