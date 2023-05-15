Cricket

IRE vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Bangladesh edges Ireland by 5 runs to clinch series 2-0

Bangladesh posted 274 from 48.5 overs after being sent into bat. Ireland was in a good position in the chase, needing 10 runs to win from the last over bowled by Hasan Mahmud before losing two wickets within three deliveries and finishing 269-9.

AP
CHELMSFORD 15 May, 2023 12:03 IST
Bangladesh team after winning the three match ODI series against Ireland.

Bangladesh team after winning the three match ODI series against Ireland. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Bangladesh

Skipper Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 69 and Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets as Bangladesh edged Ireland by five runs to secure victory in a one-day international cricket series.

Bangladesh clinched the series 2-0 after winning a high-scoring second ODI by three wickets following a washed-out opening game.

Iqbal was steady at the top of the innings for Bangladesh, sharing stands of 49 for the second wicket with Najmul Hossain Shanto (35) and 70 for the third wicket with Litton Das (35) before he was caught by Craig Young off George Dockrell’s bowling.

Mushfiqur Rahim (45) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (37) took up the scoring through the middle of the innings before Ireland seamer Mark Adair picked up three late wickets to return 4-40.

Ireland opener Paul Stirling scored 60, and captain Andy Balbirnie added 53 in a 109-run second-wicket partnership that laid a solid foundation for the reply.

Lorcan Tucker posted a half-century from 53 balls, and Harry Tector scored 45 before wickets began to fall in the last 10 overs. Mahmud’s wickets on the first and third deliveries of the final over left Ireland needing six from the last ball, but Craig Young was unable to deal with the yorker.

