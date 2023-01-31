Cricket

Bangladesh reappoints Hathurusingha as head coach

Reuters
31 January, 2023 18:54 IST
FILE: Hathurusingha, 54, previously coached Bangladesh from 2014-2017.

FILE: Hathurusingha, 54, previously coached Bangladesh from 2014-2017. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh have appointed Chandika Hathurusingha for a second spell as head coach, with the former Sri Lanka batsman signing a two-year deal, the country’s cricket board announced on Tuesday.

Hathurusingha, 54, previously coached Bangladesh from 2014-2017, leading them to frst first one-day international series victories over Pakistan, India and South Africa while it also reached the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals.

Bangladesh also notched up maiden Test wins over England, Australia and Sri Lanka before Hathurusingha resigned and took over as Sri Lanka head coach in 2017.

“It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again,” Hathurusingha said in a statement.

“I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I’m looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes.”

Bangladesh is scheduled to host England in two white-ball series starting on March 1. 

