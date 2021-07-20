BAN vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Tamim ton guides Bangladesh to ODI series sweep

Captain Tamim Iqbal scored a quick-fire century to lead Bangladesh to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe and a clean sweep of their three-match One-Day International series in a high scoring game at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Tamim made 112 off 97 balls to set the foundation as Bangladesh easily chased down a competitive target, reaching 302-5 with two overs to spare in reply to Zimbabwe’s 298.

Bangladesh wasted no time in its reply with an 88-run opening partnership between Tamim and Liton Das who dominated the host’s bowling attack.

Zimbabwe had hopes of a consolation victory after losing the first two ODIs when it was sent in to bat and came close to a 300-run tally.

Opener Regis Chakabva hammered 84 off 91 balls and Sikandar Raza (54) and Ryan Burl (59) weighed in with decent contributions on a flat track, but Zimbabwe was undone by a poor bowling display.

Bangladesh also won the one-off Test between the sides this month. It will now play three Twenty20 Internationals in Harare starting on Friday.