Cricket Cricket BAN vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Tamim ton guides Bangladesh to ODI series sweep The operner’s knock of 112 off 97 balls helped Bangladesh easily chase down Zimbabwe’s competitive score of 298 with two overs to spare. Reuters HARARE 20 July, 2021 21:45 IST Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal celebrates after scoring a century in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday. - AP Reuters HARARE 20 July, 2021 21:45 IST Captain Tamim Iqbal scored a quick-fire century to lead Bangladesh to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe and a clean sweep of their three-match One-Day International series in a high scoring game at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.Tamim made 112 off 97 balls to set the foundation as Bangladesh easily chased down a competitive target, reaching 302-5 with two overs to spare in reply to Zimbabwe’s 298.Bangladesh wasted no time in its reply with an 88-run opening partnership between Tamim and Liton Das who dominated the host’s bowling attack.READ: Saqlain Mushtaq wants ICC to review 15-degree elbow rule for spin bowlersZimbabwe had hopes of a consolation victory after losing the first two ODIs when it was sent in to bat and came close to a 300-run tally.Opener Regis Chakabva hammered 84 off 91 balls and Sikandar Raza (54) and Ryan Burl (59) weighed in with decent contributions on a flat track, but Zimbabwe was undone by a poor bowling display.Bangladesh also won the one-off Test between the sides this month. It will now play three Twenty20 Internationals in Harare starting on Friday. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :