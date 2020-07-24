Cricket Cricket BCA now eligible for Rs 125 crore from BCCI The Baroda Cricket Association held its AGM amid the coronavirus pandemic in which the members approved the audited accounts for four financial years. PTI Vadodara 24 July, 2020 22:46 IST Baroda Cricket Association officials at its Annual General Meeting on Friday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI Vadodara 24 July, 2020 22:46 IST The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has conducted its 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM), in which the members approved the audited accounts for four financial years.“BCA members approved the audited accounts for FY 15-16, 16-17, 17-18,18-19. In the 79th AGM dated July 23. The AGM faced many hurdles owing to COVID 19 challenges. The authorities did not permit for gatherings,” a media release issued here on Friday said.“The Apex council resolved to hold on-line AGM and facilitated members to send vote by postal ballot. The members accepted the proposal and almost 51 percent voters participated. The strong resolve of BCA president Pranav Amin and the apex council gave a stunning victory for the newly elected body of October 2019,” it said.READ| Former umpire Rajiv Risodkar translates 'The Laws of Cricket' As per the release, 1,047 total ballots were received, of which 1,042 members accepted the resolutions with five members rejecting them.“BCA is now eligible for Rs 125 crore from BCCI and its stadium project will be a reality soon,” it added in the release. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos