COVID-19: BCB launches app to track symptoms among players

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has come up with an app to help its players track symptoms related to coronavirus.

Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and two other former Bangladesh cricketers, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal have so far tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus and in its bid to help the players, the BCB has come up with ‘COVID-19 well-being app’

“This app will help the players maintain their fitness and for the board to keep their records and track of their fitness and health status,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told The Daily Star, informing that 70 players have installed this app.

“This is basically to bring the players under one umbrella and the BCB has introduced it primarily for the contracted players (men, women and under-19 team). But we plan to add more players,” he added.

“At the moment, we’re not able to bring everyone under this app. But step by step we will add many more. One by one, support staff and others will also be added. In the beginning, we are bringing about 70 cricketers into the process.

“There are 30-35 potential cricketers of the national team. Among them there are contracted cricketers. There are also contracted women cricketers. The cricketers of the Under-19 World Cup winning team have also been included.”

On Wednesday, Bangladesh’s tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place next month, was postponed.

The BCB had informed SLC that “a conducive environment has still not arrived for their players to take part in an international cricket series, purely due to the lack of preparation for its players, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”