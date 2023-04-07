Media rights, appointment of women’s team coach on agenda for BCCI Apex Council meeting

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)‘s apex council meets on Sunday, the appointment of a head coach for India’s women’s cricket team will be one of the talking points.

The Indian women’s team has been without a designated head coach since December when Ramesh Powar was transferred to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Hrishikesh Kanitkar was given a stand-in assignment as the batting coach.

The team also featured in the T20 World Cup without a head coach, and now, that is in the agenda of the meeting. The Board is expected to invite applications shortly after which the Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Ashok Malhotra, will conduct the interviews as per the protocol.

Another major agenda is selling of the media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle. The Board managed to sell the IPL media rights for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore and with the entry of Viacom 18, it could now be a three-way battle between them, Sony and Star.

For the IPL, the Board has sold separate media rights for print and digital and that could be the norm for international games at home.

With the country set to host the ODI World Cup later this year, the tax exemption issue will also be on the agenda. The ratification of player contracts, revised travel policy of BCCI officials and domestic schedule for 2023-2024 season will also be discussed.