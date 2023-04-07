‘MS seat’ earmarked at Wankhede to commemorate Dhoni’s World Cup final six

Seat numbers J282 to 286 of the fifth row of extreme right bay of the MCA Pavilion - a stand primarily occupied by the Mumbai Cricket Association member club representatives for big matches at the Wankhede Stadium - were in focus on Friday.

Having been identified as the closest position of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s famous six that sealed India’s long-awaited World Cup triumph in 2011, Dhoni himself formally consented for a section of seats to be converted into a landmark to be created by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Immediately after the Chennai Super Kings arrived for its training session ahead of its high-profile Indian Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, Dhoni - in the presence of MCA officials - cut a ribbon to mark the beginning of the project.

“We want that historic moment to be etched permanently at the stadium, so we requested MS for his permission and he responded favourably right away,” said Amol Kale, the Mumbai Cricket Association president. “One of these five seats will be permanently marked as the ‘MS Seat’ very soon and will be dedicated to Dhoni and his exploits.”

While the exact position of where the six landed on April 2, 2011 is still debated, the MCA has symbolically identified these five seats.

“It will be a historic moment for everyone. The landmark will inspire all future generations of cricketers to try and chase their dream. MCA has dedicated a permanent place for MS Dhoni and it will remind everyone of his excellence,” said Ajinkya Naik, the MCA secretary.