BCCI Apex Council meeting: No discussions on Team India’s performance, status of jersey sponsors discussed

Contrary to speculations that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would review the Indian team’s performance in the T20 World Cup and the recently-concluded ODI series against Bangladesh, the apex council did not even discuss the issue as it was not part of the agenda.

Sportstar understands that in its first meeting, the new apex council had no deliberations on the appointing of a new captain or coach for T20I either.

The apex council discussed the status of two of its premier jersey sponsors - edu-tech giant BYJU’s, kit sponsors MPL and the secretary and the acting CEO have been authorised to take up the matter with the concerned companies.

It is believed that the Board has asked the ed-tech company to continue until March next year, whereas MPL wants to assign its rights to fashion brand KKCL.

Ashish Shelar and Devojit Saikia have been named in the three-member infrastructure sub-committee. The committee will be authorised to appoint a consultancy firm which will propose the infrastructural development of various venues. The venues for India’s home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand (ODIs and T20Is) and Australia (Tests and ODIs) have already been announced and they were formally ratified in the meeting.

Central contracts

Hardik Pandya is set to be promoted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) list of centrally contracted cricketers for 2022-23.

It is understood that the all-format players will be placed in A+ category, while the icon players, regular Test players and those featuring in two formats will be placed in A category. The others - Tests/white-ball players will be in Group B, while the emerging players could be in Group C.

However, the apex council is expected to formally ratify it only in its next meeting once a new selection committee is in place.

On Wednesday, the apex council, however, ratified the appointment of a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Ashok Malhotra, which will conduct the interviews to select the five national selectors.

Apart from Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik are the other members of the CAC. It is believed that the CAC would start the selectors’ appointment process in the next few days, even though they have not been formally informed anything yet.

One-time payment for V Jayadevan

The apex council also discussed a one-time payment for V Jayadevan, whose rain-rule formula is being used in domestic white-ball games for more than a decade now for Mushtaq Ali T20, Vijay Hazare Trophy and erstwhile Deodhar Trophy and Challenger Trophy.

The secretary was authorised to take the process forward.