Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar revealed on Wednesday that he had once warned a teammate that he’ll be sent back home during his captaincy stint on an away tour.

“I was the captain of the team and we are on a tour of Australia. One of the junior players -- it was his first tour -- he was carried away, he was playing around with the crowd, and where it was a single, he ended up giving away two runs.

“So, I calmly called him after the over, put my arm around him. No one else knew what I was telling him but he knew that he cannot afford to do that again. Because I said, ‘if you do this again, I will send you back home. You will not go back to hotel, you will be back in India’,” Tendulkar said in an event conducted by Infosys.

The Bharat Ratna awardee added, “Nothing is compromised when you play for India. This is a huge honour. There are millions of people aspiring to be in your spot. Don’t take it for granted.”

Tendulkar, in two stints, captained India in 25 Tests but won only four while losing nine and 12 ended in a draw.