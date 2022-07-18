BCCI Apex Council to discuss domestic schedule for next season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will discuss the format and timeline for the upcoming domestic season when the Apex Council meets in Mumbai on Thursday.

After holding a curtailed Ranji Trophy this year due to COVID-19, the Board aims to conduct a full-fledged red-ball tournament next season. According to the 12-point agenda of the apex council meeting, there will be discussions on ‘procurement of new equipment’ and ‘format and guidelines’.

“The Board wants to hold a full session this time, and accordingly, there will be discussions on when the season would start and what will be the format to begin the season with,” a source in the BCCI told Sportstar.

According to Item No. 8, there will be an update on the gradation of the umpires. Recently, the BCCI informed the state units that it would be conducting Level II examinations for umpires in July.

Among the other agendas, the apex council will also ratify the expenses incurred towards the contribution to other sports (Olympics) during the pandemic. The increase in ‘monthly gratis’ will be ratified.

According to Item No. 5 in the agenda, the members will be updated on the bank guarantee from Star India Limited and updates on the camps and courses at the National Cricket Academy will also be provided.

There will be discussions on BYJUS and PayTM - two sponsors of the Indian cricket team - and BCCI’s media rights, which will be put up soon.

Also Read Ben Stokes to retire from ODIs on Tuesday

Selector appointment process likely to begin

Even though the matter is not listed in the agenda, the BCCI is expected to start the process for the appointment of a national selector from the West Zone.

The position has been vacant since Abey Kuruvilla’s tenure ended in February. For the last five months, the national selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, only has four members in the panel.

It is expected that the matter will be ratified in the apex council meeting. The Board will formally invite applications for the position, after which the Cricket Advisory Committee will have to complete the interviews. The head of the CAC, Madan Lal’s term expired last year, and the Board is yet to announce a replacement for him. RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik are the other members of the CAC.