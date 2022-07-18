Cricket

BCCI Apex Council to discuss domestic schedule for next season

The BCCI will discuss the format and timeline for the upcoming domestic season when the Apex Council meets in Mumbai on Thursday.

Shayan Acharya
18 July, 2022 19:51 IST
18 July, 2022 19:51 IST
The victorious Madhya Pradesh team celebrates with winner’s trophy after defeating Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 26, 2022.

The victorious Madhya Pradesh team celebrates with winner’s trophy after defeating Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The BCCI will discuss the format and timeline for the upcoming domestic season when the Apex Council meets in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will discuss the format and timeline for the upcoming domestic season when the Apex Council meets in Mumbai on Thursday.

After holding a curtailed Ranji Trophy this year due to COVID-19, the Board aims to conduct a full-fledged red-ball tournament next season. According to the 12-point agenda of the apex council meeting, there will be discussions on ‘procurement of new equipment’ and ‘format and guidelines’.

“The Board wants to hold a full session this time, and accordingly, there will be discussions on when the season would start and what will be the format to begin the season with,” a source in the BCCI told  Sportstar.

Also Read
Ben Stokes to retire from ODIs: 2019 World Cup heroics and key moments from England all-rounder’s career

According to Item No. 8, there will be an update on the gradation of the umpires. Recently, the BCCI informed the state units that it would be conducting Level II examinations for umpires in July.

Among the other agendas, the apex council will also ratify the expenses incurred towards the contribution to other sports (Olympics) during the pandemic. The increase in ‘monthly gratis’ will be ratified.

According to Item No. 5 in the agenda, the members will be updated on the bank guarantee from Star India Limited and updates on the camps and courses at the National Cricket Academy will also be provided.

There will be discussions on BYJUS and PayTM - two sponsors of the Indian cricket team - and BCCI’s media rights, which will be put up soon.  

Also Read
Ben Stokes to retire from ODIs on Tuesday

Selector appointment process likely to begin 

Even though the matter is not listed in the agenda, the BCCI is expected to start the process for the appointment of a national selector from the West Zone. 

The position has been vacant since Abey Kuruvilla’s tenure ended in February. For the last five months, the national selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, only has four members in the panel. 

It is expected that the matter will be ratified in the apex council meeting. The Board will formally invite applications for the position, after which the Cricket Advisory Committee will have to complete the interviews. The head of the CAC, Madan Lal’s term expired last year, and the Board is yet to announce a replacement for him. RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik are the other members of the CAC. 

 AGENDA FOR THE APEX COUNCIL MEETING
# Ratification of the minutes of the 12th Apex Council meeting
# Ratification of resolution(s) by circulation passed
# Ratification for the expenses incurred towards the contribution to other sports (Olympics) during the pandemic
# Ratification of increase in monthly gratis
# Update on the Bank Guarantee from Star India Private Limited
# Update on the National Cricket Academy - camps and courses
# Update on the domestic season 2022-23
a. procurement of new equipment
b. format and timelines
# Update on gradation of umpires
# Update on the sponsors of Indian cricket team - BYJUS and Paytm
# Update on BCCI's media rights
# Update on the process pertaining to the request for proposal for production related service for IPL and BCCI domestic matches
# To consider any other business which the Chairman may consider necessary to be included in the agenda.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us