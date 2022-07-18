Ben Stokes to retire from ODIs: 2019 World Cup heroics and key moments from England all-rounder’s career

2019 World Cup heroics

The defining moment of Ben Stokes’ ODI career intersects with that of English cricket – the 2019 World Cup final triumph. The Christchurch-born all-rounder was instrumental in England’s win on boundary count in the summit clash against New Zealand. With England struggling at 86 for four chasing 242, Stokes struck an unbeaten 98-ball 84 and paired with Jos Buttler for a 110-run fifth wicket stand. With 15 runs needed off six balls, Stokes smashed a six off the third ball of the over before, controversially, a Martin Guptill-throw deflected off his bat to run away to the boundary, adding six crucial runs to England’s score in the process.

A heroic effort ❤️



Is Ben Stokes' 84* the greatest knock in a men's ODI World Cup final?pic.twitter.com/FNQanGwVqd — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 18, 2022

However, with three runs required off two balls, Stokes failed to take England over the line as New Zealand effected two run outs with the batters pushing for a tight second run on both occassions. The Super Over would now decide the fate of the finalists for the first time in the history of the sport. In the tie-break, the left-hander scored eight runs off three balls and helped England register 15 along with Buttler. England eventually won the most coveted title in the sport by the narrowest of margins and Stokes was adjudged Player-of-the-Match.

You cannot do that, Ben Stokes...

Stokes had stamped his authority on the tournament in the World Cup opener against South Africa with a stunning catch at deep midwicket, which was hailed by some as one of the best catches ever in the history of the game and prompted former England captain Nasser Hussain to famously exclaim during TV commentary, “No way! No, no way! You cannot do that, Ben Stokes. That is remarkable. That is one of the greatest catches of all time!”

Have you EVER seen a better catch? 🔥

Ben Stokes with a grab that has to be seen to be believed!#WeAreEngland #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rpN04OxVTk — ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2019

Stokes stuck his right hand out after backpedaling a bit to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo and leave South Africa reeling at 180 for seven in the 35 th over, chasing 312. Earlier, Stokes had top scored with 89 runs off 79 balls to help the host post a commanding 311 and then dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir off consecutive deliveries in the 40 th over as England romped to a 104-run win to get its World Cup campaign off to a perfect start.

Stokes beats the rain to knock Australia out

In trying conditions and against the lethal pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes lit up Edgbaston with a match-winning hundred that knocked archrival Australia out of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Chasing a challenging 278 in damp conditions, England was reduced to 35 for three before Stokes led the host’s recovery with skipper Eoin Morgan with a 189-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Ben Stokes in action during the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and Australia at Edgbaston.

After weathering a probing passage of new-ball swing bowling, Stokes brought up a 39-ball fifty before reaching the three-figure mark off 108 balls with a four through covers off Adam Zampa. With England cruising at 240 for four in 40.2 overs, rain intervened but Stokes’ well-paced knock had ensured that the host was comfortably 40 runs ahead of the D/L method-determined par score. This was Stokes’s second hundred in three ODI innings and also his last to date.

Stokes sinks India with deluge of sixes

In a scorching run-chase against India in Pune, Stokes smashed an astounding 52-ball 99, which included 10 sixes – the third most by an Englishman in an ODI innings – as England overhauled a mammoth target of 337 with 39 balls to spare. He fell short of his fourth century in the format by one run as he gloved a short ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps but had put England well on course for a historic win.

Ben Stokes in action during the second One Day International between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow combined for a 110-run opening stand in just 16.3 overs, Stokes paired with the latter for a 175-run stand off 113 balls for the second wicket to put the visitor on top. After racing to a 40-ball fifty, Stokes unleashed carnage on the Indian bowlers as he struck the next 49 runs in just 11 balls, including six sixes and two fours. The six-wicket drubbing of India helped England level the series 1-1 despite the absence of skipper Eoin Morgan, who missed the second ODI due to a hand injury.