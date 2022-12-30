BCCI CAC to conduct interviews for national selection committee on January 2

The Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is set to conduct the interviews for the senior national selection committee on January 2.

After being appointed earlier this month, the CAC met with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers on Friday and Sportstar understands that the interview process could be held virtually.

The BCCI had invited applications for the selection committee in November and has received several applications. It is believed that the shortlisted candidates will be announced in a day or two.

Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik - were asked to be present at the BCCI headquarters for a formal introduction with the office-bearers and discuss about the road ahead for the selection process.

Several top candidates - Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Subroto Banerjee, Shiv Sundar Das - have applied for the job, while Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh have also re-applied.