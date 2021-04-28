BCCI clears four state T20 leagues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted permission to four state associations to host their intra-state T20 leagues immediately after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League on May 30.

The state associations of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Mumbai and Saurashtra had sought permission to host their regional T20 leagues in early June before the monsoon sets in. Since it was against the BCCI’s rule of not allowing any T20 league to start for a fortnight before and after the IPL, the board's apex council last week discussed the issue.

BCCI interim chief executive Hemang Amin, in a letter to all four state associations, confirmed that the apex council has made an exception this year considering the shorter windows available due to the pandemic.

“Owing to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, the BCCI is giving a one-time permission to organise the tournament within the 15-day window after completion of IPL 2021,” Amin stated in the letter, accessed by Sportstar. “Accordingly, the BCCI is pleased to grant you the approval to organise the tournament for the year 2021,” he added.

The letter stressed it was an exception and “not the norm” for state associations to be allowed to host the tournament closer to the IPL. The BCCI has also clarified that all the board guidelines pertaining to conduct of state T20 leagues will have to followed.

All four associations have so far planned for their T20 leagues to begin between June 1 and 4 but considering the extent of the pandemic, it will be interesting to see if the associations go ahead and host the tournament.