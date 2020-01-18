BCCI invites applications for position of national selector

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the position of national selectors across categories.

As earlier reported by Sportstar, the board has decided to overhaul the entire five-member women's selection panel — whose term got over last year.

While the age limit has been set to 60, the board has made it clear that only those candidates who have represented India at the international level would be considered for the women's national selectors' job. “The candidate should have retired from the game at least five years previously,” the BCCI stated in a media release on Saturday.

Applications have been invited for the two vacant positions in the national men's selection committee and the junior selection committee respectively.

With MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda finishing their five year terms, there are two vacancies and as per the board's constitution, a Cricket Advisory Committee needs to be formed to pick the selectors.

However, with conflict of interest charges looming large, the board is yet to finalise three members for the CAC. While Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir and Sulakshana Naik were believed to have been approached to be part of the panel, conflict of interest issues have forced the board to look for alternatives for Gambhir.

As per the notification, a senior selector must have played seven Test matches or 30 First-Class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches and should not be more than 60 years of age.

For the junior selector role, the candidate should have played minimum 25 First-Class matches and must have retired five years ago.

The last day for applying for the roles is January 24.