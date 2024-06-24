BCCI appeals to state units: Pay Ranji Trophy cricketers match fees in addition to what they receive from Board

It was an informal gathering of all the state units at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Monday.

And as they exchanged ideas and watched India’s T20 World Cup fixture against Australia, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah appealed to the state units to take cue from Mumbai Cricket Association’s decision to pay it’s Ranji Trophy cricketers match fees in addition to what the Board pays, and come up with similar plans in their respective associations.

Sportstar understands that even though some of the members welcomed the idea, quite a few state units argued that it needs further deliberation before implementation.

Some of the state units were of the opinion that if such a move needs to be taken, it has to be done across the board and not restricted to just Ranji Trophy teams. “The idea was floated by the secretary but a consensus could not be reached. So, it is likely that the matter will be discussed later when the apex council meets,” a BCCI insider said.

Updates on new NCA campus, Bihar facilities

Shah also sought feedback on the new domestic structure planned for the 2024-25 season. This new structure, implemented on the recommendations of NCA Head of Cricket, VVS Laxman, India head Coach Rahul Dravid, and chairman of the senior selection committee Ajit Agarkar, will be reviewed after one year.

Shah also updated the members on the development of the new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and the establishment of indoor academies in the North-Eastern states, Patna, and Jammu & Kashmir.

While it is believed that the new NCA could be inaugurated in August or September, the BCCI has also informed the Government of Bihar that the Bihar Cricket Association will be liaisoning with it to ensure the upliftment and betterment of facilities at the Moin-ul Haq Stadium in Patna under the watchful eyes of the Board.

In a letter to Dr B. Rajender, the Principal Secretary, Sports, (which this publication has seen), Shah wrote that the BCA is the duly affiliated member of the Board and it will coordinate with the state government on the development of the stadium and the centre of excellence project.

“I am glad that we organized a meeting with the state associations. It is always good to exchange views on Indian cricket with our key stakeholders – the member state associations. It was a constructive dialogue on issues that concern Indian cricket, and I am pleased with the contributions from the state associations,” Shah said in a statement.

He further added, “The new NCA in Bengaluru and the multiple indoor academies in the north-eastern states of the country are extremely close to our heart. We are extremely proud of the progress we have seen so far, and today we shared the same with our member associations.”