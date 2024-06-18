MagazineBuy Print

Gambhir, WV Raman interviewed for India head coach role; KKR mentor front-runner for the job

The CAC, chaired by former India batter Ashok Malhotra, interacted with the duo on Tuesday morning.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 20:09 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Despite Gautam Gambhir’s lack of experience in coaching in formats other than T20, the BCCI hierarchy along with the CAC is understood to be in favour of him.
FILE PHOTO: Despite Gautam Gambhir’s lack of experience in coaching in formats other than T20, the BCCI hierarchy along with the CAC is understood to be in favour of him. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Despite Gautam Gambhir’s lack of experience in coaching in formats other than T20, the BCCI hierarchy along with the CAC is understood to be in favour of him. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman, the former India opening batters, were interviewed on Tuesday for the post of India’s men’s cricket team’s head coach. The duo appeared virtually for the interviews conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The CAC, chaired by former India batter Ashok Malhotra, interacted with the duo on Tuesday morning. While Raman joined the videoconferencing call from Bengaluru, where he is a broadcaster for India Women’s ongoing series, Gambhir also joined virtually.

It is understood that Malhotra and his two colleagues – Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape – were impressed by both the presentations. Raman, with his rich experience of coaching the India Women’s side, a long stint at the National Cricket Academy, various state sides along with being a batting coach in the Indian Premier League, was an automatic choice to be shortlisted for the interview.

Gambhir, meanwhile, has emerged as a clear front-runner as Rahul Dravid’s successor. After being the team mentor with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and 2023, he helmed the Kolkata Knight Riders’ to the IPL title in the same capacity last month. Despite his lack of experience in coaching in formats other than T20, the BCCI hierarchy along with the CAC is understood to be in favour of him.

The BCCI in May sought applications for the head coach’s post, offering a long term of three-and-half years starting July 1. Gambhir has been tipped to be the front-runner ever since the BCCI hierarchy met with him informally on the sidelines of the IPL Playoffs.

While it could not be ascertained whether other candidates was also interviewed, the CAC also interviewed shortlisted candidates for a national selector’s post. Mithun Manhas, Ajay Ratra and Reetinder Singh Sodhi were interviewed. It is expected that Salil Ankola, the former speedster, will make way for a cricketer from the north zone. Manhas is a favourite to be inducted into the selection committee.

