India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana jumped two places to move to the third spot on the ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings released here on Tuesday.
The India left-handed opener struck a match-winning 117, her maiden century at home, to lead India’s 143-run win over South Africa in a three-match series.
Mandhana, who has 715 points is behind Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, who lost her number one ranking to England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt.
READ | IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI preview: India looks to seal series vs South Africa with focus on top-order batters
The English all-rounder regained her number one spot by scoring a superb 124 not out against Pakistan last month.
Senior India all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed up three spots to 20th, while Pooja Vastrakar was up by three places to 38th.
Vastarkar was the big mover up the ODI charts for all-rounders, with the 24-year-old gaining four places to improve to 18th.
South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp remains the No.1 ranked ODI all-rounder.
In the ODI bowling list, Deepti gained one place to move to fourth after tidy figures of 2/10 in the series opener.
England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintained a healthy lead at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers.
Latest on Sportstar
- NRAI announces Indian shotgun squad for Paris 2024 Olympics
- Smriti Mandhana rises to third spot in women’s ODI batting rankings
- Liverpool’s full fixtures for Premier League 2024-25 season: Schedule, starting time, all you need to know
- Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe suffers nose injury in France’s win over Austria
- ISL: Mumbai City FC completes signing of experienced goalkeeper TP Rehenesh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE