BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says India will tour Sri Lanka in July

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said India will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is in July 2021.

Asked in an interview with Sportstar if there was a possibility of the remainder of IPL 2021 being played in England on either side of India's five-match Test series there, Ganguly said, "No. India is supposed to go to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and five T20Is. There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine.

"It [the IPL] can't happen in India. This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL."

Ganguly says remainder of IPL 2021 can't happen in India

According to the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP), India is scheduled to play three T20Is in Sri Lanka in July. Ganguly also commented on the composition of the squad, indicating that several first-choice players are likely to be missing in action given quarantine norms in Sri Lanka. "Yes, it will be a team of white-ball specialists. It will be a different team," Ganguly told PTI.