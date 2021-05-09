Ganguly says perception that BCCI is not promoting women’s cricket is wrong

India women's home series against South Africa in March 2021 ended a nearly year-long period of no international cricket for them since the T20 World Cup final on March 8, 2020. There has been a chorus that Indian women's cricket has continued to languish under the BCCI.

However, board president Sourav Ganguly thinks the perception that India is not promoting women’s cricket is wrong. "What to do? We have been living with this deadly virus. Other than the men’s cricket, we had the women’s IPL. South Africa women played here," Ganguly said an interview to Sportstar.

Harmanpreet Kaur and three other Indian players granted NOC to feature in The Hundred

India will play England in a one-off Test in Bristol from June 16-19, followed by three ODIs and three T20Is. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma have been granted NOCs by BCCI to participate in the inaugural edition of the Women's Hundred.

Ganguly thinks the BCCI is doing its best given the circumstances. "Our women are going to play Test cricket after eight years. They play a Test in Bristol and six ODIs and T20Is. Would you still accuse me of not supporting women’s cricket? West Indies will come and play in India.

Women's T20 Challenge likely to be postponed

"There is a lot of women’s cricket happening. We had to cancel the women’s IPL and schedule it for September-October. Now the women’s team is leaving for England on June 2. They have a lot of cricket there. They have got England, Australia. Then South Africa comes here. Some of them are playing 100-ball cricket in England. Some are playing the Big Bash in Australia. Then they go to New Zealand for a series, and then they play the World Cup."